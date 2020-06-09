Isaac Patrick Johnson

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE – It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Janesville’s fiercest Superhero. Isaac Patrick Johnson, age 6, left his earthly life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a 3 year courageous battle with Neuroblastoma.

Isaac was born on June 2, 2014, to parents Patrick and Debbie (Piccione) Johnson, in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Isaac had an incredible zest for life and an infectious laugh. Everyone he met quickly became a new friend. He loved playing video games, dressing up as his favorite superheroes, and showing off his best dance moves. He loved to snuggle, never forgot to say his “please and thank you’s”, and always made sure to tell everyone how much he loved them. His hugs were good for your soul.

Isaac faced pediatric cancer with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew of his story. He boasts friends from all over the world who never wavered in their support. He always knew his Warriors had his back and bravely accepted each new challenge he was faced with.

Isaac is survived by his parents, Patrick and Debbie, his two big brothers who he adored, Tyler and Aiden; grandparents: Darlene Jacobs of Beloit, Karen Johnson of Janesville, and Charles Piccione of Las Vegas, Nevada; Aunts and Uncles: Brett (Tina) Piccione of Beloit, Mike Piccione of Clinton, and Callie (Jeroen) Schouten of Janesville; as well as the very best cousins a kid could ask for.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Stephen Johnson.

A visitation for Isaac will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E Racine Street, Janesville, Wisconsin 53545.Due to current Covid-related regulations, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for Isaac at a later date and announced via the Isaac Strong Facebook page. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the Johnson family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isaac Strong on GoFundMe.com or www.paypal.me/IsaacStrongWI.

The family would like to thank Isaac’s special friend, Officer Justin Stubbendick, the Janesville Police and Fire Departments, the School District of Janesville, the congregation at Faith Lutheran Church, as well as everyone across the globe for their overwhelming support for Isaac throughout his journey. They are forever grateful for the generosity and kindness they have received. God bless you all.

“A true hero is not measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength in his heart.” – Disney’s Hercules

