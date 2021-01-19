Is your ex a pest? A Wisconsin animal rescue will help you make it official

A Wisconsin animal rescue will name a cockroach after your ex for its Valentine's Day fundraiser.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin animal rescue will name a cockroach after your ex for its Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will name the pest after your ex for $5. If your ex is ratty, you can pay $25 to have the rescue name a frozen rodent after them, and feed it to a snake, lizard or frog.

Do you have an ex that is contemptible, loathsome or insignificant? Is your ex a cold-hearted rat? Do you know someone… Posted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Participants don’t have to be at the shelter to watch the pest get eaten. The shelter plans to livestream the feedings on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. The rescue will even send you a personalized picture to share on social media. You can post it, and even tag your ex (if you haven’t already blocked them). You can use the hashtag #achybreakybugs.

CBS58 reports the shelter is accepting submissions until Feb. 13 on its Facebook store. The money raised through this event will help fund the care of the animals.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.