“Is there more than one strain of COVID-19?” Doctor answers why there’s confusion surrounding this

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Since UW Health launched its hotline to answer any questions surrounding COVID-19, chief quality officer Jeff Pothof said many people have asked if there are multiple strains.

He said the confusion around this stems from the fact that the medical field has made alterations to the name over time.

“The name of the virus is SARS-CoV-2. The disease that virus causes is COVID-19. But we have been referring to the virus and the disease by its more common name which is Coronavirus or novel Coronavirus. So just like we think of HIV AIDS. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.”

