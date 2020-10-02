Ironton man issued citation for dumping tires on State Lane

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — After receiving a littering complaint yesterday, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has identified and issued a citation to 27-year-old Alton Copus for dumping more than forty tires along the roadway on State Lane.

The previous day, a concerned citizen reported a truck and trailer loaded with tires parked in the Village of Ironton. They also reported previously observing the trailer loaded with tires and seen them along the road in the following days.

Officials say upon questioning, Copus admitted to dumping the tires and was issued a citation for littering. Copus also agreed to collect the tires and dispose of them properly.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.