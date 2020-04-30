Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon postponed to September

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The 2020 Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon, originally scheduled for June 14, has been postponed to September.

According to a release, the postponement is due to the mandate from Public Health Madison & Dane County in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin will be held in conjunction with the 2020 Ironman Wisconsin triathlon on Sept. 13.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” the release said.

