Irma Lena Quamme

by Obituaries

Irma Lena Quamme, age 83, passed away on April 6, 2022.

She was born on July 5, 1938 in Sun Prairie to Alois and Florence (Suchomel) Weber. Irma married Eugene Quamme on July 21, 1962 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Irma worked for the Pentagon for a period of time. She also ran a ceramics shop out of her house. For many years Irma worked at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. She was known for her famous Butterfinger Dessert.

She is survived by her 4 children; Michael, Jeffrey (Linda), Karla Quamme and Kristen Miller; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Kathryn, Jennifer, Nathan, Cassandra, Sarah, Emily, Brianna, Natasha, Dilan, Kierra and Paige; her siblings; Verna (John) Bedner, John (Ellen) Weber, Diane (Rich) Vandervest, Karen (Ed ) Castro, Janice Kocinski, Larry Weber, Rodney (Diane) Weber and many nieces and nephews.

Irma is preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene and brother-in-law Wayne Kocinski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Dr. in Sun Prairie with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home 302 Columbus St and at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.