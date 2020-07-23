Irene S. Burkert

Irene Gladys Burkert, née Schanbacher passed away peacefully at The Meadows Assisted Living of Fall River, WI on July 18, 2020.

Irene was born on November 25, 1919 in West Orange, New Jersey to William Leonard and Agnes Marion Schanbacher. She grew up in the “Oranges” of New Jersey and lived with her parents and sister, Helen Schanbacher, until she married the love of her life, Alfred Burkert, in 1956.

Irene graduated from East Orange High School in 1938. After attending banking school she worked at Orange National Bank from 1940-56 and National City Bank of New York in its Brooklyn branch from 1956-57. Consistent with the dictates of her time, she gave up her career in banking at the request of church authorities in order to support Alfred in his ministry as an Episcopal priest.

Irene married Alfred Burkert on September 29, 1956 at Grace Episcopal Church in Newark, New Jersey. Her life was then devoted to serving by Fr Al’s side in his ministry. Together they served for 58 years in 12 congregations in the Episcopal dioceses of Long Island, New Jersey, Kentucky, Eau Claire, West Missouri, and Milwaukee. Irene was a devoted and talented lay leader in many aspects of church life, including music ministry, Christian education, and hospitality. As a clergy wife who typically lived in parsonages next door to the church, she was adept at making unannounced visitors feel welcome. This talent for hospitality served her well in her later years. Up until the very end she was welcoming to all who came to her door and always carried on friendly conversation.

In retirement, Irene moved with Al to Madison, Wisconsin to be near their adult children and grandchildren. They were active members of St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Madison, St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Monroe, and later, of Holy Trinity Church, Waupun. Irene was also a tireless, devoted grandma. She and Fr Al were after school hosts, cheerleaders at school events, and consummate storytellers. A member of the Greatest Generation, Irene instilled a love of learning in her grandchildren and shared her passion for history, government, and the arts. She was extraordinarily well read and especially loved the classics, American poetry and WW II era music.

Irene met her oft-stated goal of reaching 100 this past November, a milestone she celebrated in style with family and friends at The Meadows. She still enjoyed an occasional Irish coffee or Daiquiri and loved all forms of chocolate, especially tiramisu.

Irene is survived by her two adult daughters, Monica Burkert-Brist (Steven), and Melissa Zuhlke (Terry); grandchildren, Catherine and Steven Benjamin Brist, and Miranda and Matthew Zuhlke; niece, Angela Waterman; nephew, Michael Burkert; and their families.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred; her brother, William Collier; and sister, Helen Schanbacher; an infant grandson, George Alfred Brist and great-grandson Trenton James Zuhlke.

The family plans a private funeral and burial in the future at Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wisconsin, where Irene will be laid to rest beside Fr Al, grandson George, and many members of their beloved clergy family.

The family thanks the staff of The Meadows and of Agrace Hospice for many years of devoted and loving care to both Al and Irene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org, a charity about which Irene was personally passionate.

I have you fast in my fortress,

And will not let you depart,

But put you down into the dungeon

In the round-tower of my heart.

And there will I keep you forever,

Yes, forever and a day,

Till the walls shall crumble to ruin,

And moulder in dust away!

The Children’s Hour by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (excerpted)

