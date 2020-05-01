Irene Janette Berry

Plain – Irene Janette Berry, age 92 of Plain, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green.

She was born on February 22, 1928, the daughter of Vernon and Helen (Jerrett) Riddiough. Irene was married on August 23, 1947 to Myron Dwight Berry.

Survivors include her four children, Robert (Ruth Ann) Berry, Myron (Joan) Berry, Gayle Bindl, and Vernon (LuAnn Welsch) Berry; grandchildren Jolene, Diane, Todd, Jeff, Michael, Lindsay, Lacy, Katelyn, Andrew, Nick, Zane, Luke, and Joel and 20 great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Helen Riddiough, husband, Dwight Berry, son, Martin Berry, daughter-in-laws, Ruth Ann and Trish Berry, son-in-law, James Bindl, and granddaughter, Christine Berry.

Private family graveside services will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Plain, WI.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.