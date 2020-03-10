Irene H. (Meyer) Hardy

Madison – Irene H. Hardy, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Irene was born on November 25, 1923 in Waunakee, WI to Tony and Elizabeth (Meier) Speth. She married the love of her life, Clarence “Andy” Hardy on April 25, 1944. Irene was a member of American Legion Post 501 since 1955. She was also a volunteer at the VA Hospital for over 30 years. Irene was also a member of Craft & Chat at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Irene will be greatly missed.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Betty Meyer and Eileen; grandchildren, Kimberly Meyer, Rusty Meyer and Scott Churchill; brother, Joe (Ann) Speth; and brother-in-law, Lester Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; children, Mary, Ronald, Beverly and Donna Churchill; siblings, Evelyn (Werner) Kelter, Roman Speth, Elizabeth “Betty” Miller, Leona (Jim) Virnick and Tony Speth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Avenue, with Fr. Michael Radowicz officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center and SSM Health at Home Hospice.

