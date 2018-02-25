Irene G. Legler

Irene G. Legler, age 97, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Feb 23, 2018, at Prairie Gardens.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1920, in Town of Burke, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Nelson) Schwenn. In 1939 she married Harland Legler, together they farmed and had a School Bus Business in Madison, Deerfield and Marshall. Before retirement, she worked for the State of Wisconsin and General Casualty Insurance Co. Irene was an avid reader, enjoyed ceramics, crossword puzzles, word search, cards and board games.

Irene is survived by five daughters, Donna (Edward) Hysell, Lois (Tom) Mosso, Linda Peterson, Marion (Dean) Haske and Priscilla Kimbro; two sons, Steve (Cathy) Legler and Dennis (Christie) Legler; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Herbert; two sons-in-law, Phillip Peterson and Richard Kimbro; two sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 229 North Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Prairie Gardens, especially her great- granddaughter, Sadie, and also Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

