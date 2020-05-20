Irene Elizabeth Kilchenmann

Irene Elizabeth Kilchenmann, age 100, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on May 18 after a brief struggle with cancer.

She was born on October 26, 1919 to Konrad and Emma Schmidli in Evansville. On November 21, 1953 she was married to Fritz Kilchenmann. She was a long time of member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello and was an avid fan of the Packers, Badger football, and Badger basketball. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, flowers, bird watching, gardening, and was canning until she was 98. We will miss her Bratzeli at Christmas time. She was proud of her bowling skills and bowled a 188 on her 88th birthday. Irene was a hard worker and helped her husband make Swiss cheese for 25 years at the Free Silver and Durkin cheese factories near Darlington and Hollandale.

Irene is survived by her children, Carole (Jacob) Gmur, Madison, Joyce (Ralph) Farrell, Blanchardville, Mark (Anna Inman), Maryland; grandchildren, Brian, Amy, Kimberly, Brittany, Timothy, Troy; great-grandchildren, Anna, Jack, Charlie, Devon, Jordan and Parker. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Nathalie Schmidli, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; parents; and siblings, Max, Walter, Roy, and Connie; and a grandson, Timmy.

Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery, Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating.

Memorials are suggested in Irene’s name to Zwingli United Church of Christ, PO Box 97, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello, WI 53570.

God saw you getting tired

When a cure was not to be

So, He closed His arms around you

And whispered “Come to Me”

You didn’t deserve what you went through

And so He gave you rest

God’s garden must be beautiful

He only takes the best

And when I saw you sleeping

So peaceful and free of pain

I could not wish you back

To suffer that again.

We will miss you, Mom.