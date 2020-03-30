Irene Adeline LaVigne

Irene Adeline LaVigne, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage, WI.

A post Covid-19 Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Irene was born on February 9, 1930 in Lyndon Station, WI, the daughter of immigrants from Austria and Germany, Henry and Marie (Held) Hajek. Irene grew up on the family farm in Lyndon Station with 8 brothers and sisters. Irene lived a simple life relishing the outdoors, loved gardening, and often would be seen taking long walks around town. She was very creative and artistic, displaying her talents in and outside her home as well as making and giving away her work. Irene’s greatest joy in all the world were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Irene married George LaVigne in September of 1950 at the Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells. Throughout their years together, they loved to travel and explore the history of the US and their own personal lineage. Their discovery took them to visit LaVigne, Ontario, Canada to find distant relatives. They loved the National Parks and the history of the west and southwest and spent many years visiting those interests.

Irene is survived by her children, Diane (David) Ford, Gregory (Lanette) LaVigne, Carol LaVigne and William LaVigne; her grandchildren, Andy ( Danielle ) LaVigne, Danny (Andrea) LaVigne, Jesse (Michelle) Williams, Ezra (Heather) Ford, Danielle (Gary) Robinson, Shantel (Christy) Helton-LaVigne, Christian (Miguel) Oliveres and Heather Vogel; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank and Albert and sisters, Helen and Gertrude as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mike and grandson, Alex LaVigne as well as her brothers, Henry and John and sisters, Mary and Francis.