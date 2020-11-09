Iowa-Grant High School pivoting to all-virtual instruction for Monday and Tuesday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Iowa-Grant High School will be pivoting to all-virtual instruction this week due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

According to a Facebook post from the district, the school will move to that model for Monday and Tuesday.

The post said Iowa-Grant Elementary and Middle School will continue in-person instruction.

