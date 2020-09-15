Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School to close for remainder of week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School will be closed for the rest of the week due to coronavirus concerns.

The school district made the decision after taking guidance from the Iowa County Department of Health.

“As a school district, we have been closely monitoring the news and best practices regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease,” the district said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The school district said the closure will go into effect after school Tuesday and will not impact the high school.

Officials said the closure affects all sports and other after-school activities for the elementary and middle school. Food service options and other information will be released at a later time.

