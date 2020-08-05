Iowa governor signs executive order restoring some ex-felons’ voting rights

CNN by CNN

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed an executive order that reinstates the voting rights of Iowans who have completed their felony sentences.

“When someone serves their sentence and pays the price our justice system has set for their crime, they should have their right to vote restored automatically, plain and simple,” said the Republican governor at the state capitol in Des Moines.

Reynolds said her executive order requires Iowans to “complete any prison, probation, or parole, or special sentence” and will still require those who committed felony homicide offenses to individually apply for restoration.

“This is a cause on which so many Iowans have worked on,” Reynolds said.

Iowa was the only state with a lifetime ban on voting for convicted felons unless they appealed to the governor and were granted restoration.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments