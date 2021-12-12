Iowa County Sheriff’s Office hosts open house for new $28 Million law enforcement center

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Dodgeville, Wis. – People in Iowa County were given the chance to tour the area’s new $28 million law enforcement center Saturday afternoon.

Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek said the new facility has been under construction since April of 2020 but it’s something the community has been discussing since he took office back in 2003.

“I mean citizens from the community, county board members, staff members, clergy, you name it,” Michek said. “We’ve had a lot of people involved in this project for several years now.”

He also said the new facility was well overdue especially with the old building running out of space.

“We were housing inmates out of county, meaning in Sauk County or in another county that would hold our inmates for us which we had to pay for of course,” he explained.

However, according to Michek the biggest problem with the limited space in the old building is the cross traffic.

He said though it may seem like a minor issue to have inmates, visitors, attorneys, and even clergy walking the same halls can actually be a real safety concern.

“That’s where you end up potentially getting into trouble with the passing of contraband or other items that might injure another inmate or other staff member,” he said.

It’s something he said they’ll be able to avoid in the new center; a space he hopes will lead to better relationships community wide.

“Serve the public well,” he said. “Keep the inmates in our facilities safe and hopefully allow those inmates and family members to still have good connections.”

The new facility will house Iowa County’s emergency management, 911 dispatch, coroner’s office and the Sheriff’s office.

The majority of the Sheriff’s office staff will be moved in by the end of Dec and inmates will make the transition into the new building in February.

