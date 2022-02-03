Iowa County Sheriff’s Office finishes move to new $28 million law enforcement center

by Logan Reigstad

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it has finished its move into its new $28 million law enforcement center in Dodgeville.

In a news release late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said all of its operations, including the jail and 911 center, are now in the new building at 109 East Leffler Street. The agency’s phone number has also changed to 608-930-9500.

Crews broke ground on the facility in April 2020, but Sheriff Steve Michek said plans had been talked about since he took office in 2003.

Besides having more space for inmates and saving money by not having to house them in other counties, the sheriff said the new building also eliminates cross traffic between inmates, visitors and attorneys.

“That’s where you end up potentially getting into trouble with the passing of contraband or other items that might injure another inmate or other staff member,” he said.

