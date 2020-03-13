Iowa County man accused of killing stepfather found not guilty

Brandon Arbuckle

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — An Iowa County man who was accused of killing his stepfather was found not guilty in court Friday afternoon.

Austin Valdez, 21, was arrested after Robin Reeson was shot and killed in March 2018.

Both sides of the case gave similar, but different accounts of what happened on the night of the shooting during opening statements, including describing a fight with physical contact that had broken out between Reeson and his wife and Valdez’ mother, Melanie Reeson.

