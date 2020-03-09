Iowa County homicide trial continues

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

WISC-TV

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A second trial for an Iowa County man accused of killing his stepfather continued Monday, starting with a trip to the house where the shooting took place.

The purpose of the trip was for jurors to be able to visualize the witness testimony and evidence they are going to hear throughout the trial. Owners were working on the house at the time of the shooting and still are, so while it’s not exactly decorated the same, relative distances are consistent.

Both the defense and the prosecution drove separately to the house and walked inside with the jurors.

Jurors heard from first responders and detectives Monday, including watching the first interview conducted with Valdez after the shooting.

In his interview, Valdez said Robin Reeson was beating his mother up. He said if he didn’t shoot Reeson he thinks he would have beat him up.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.