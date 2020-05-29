Iowa County Health Department investigates positive coronavirus cases at Lands’ End, Dodgeville assisted living facility

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County Health Department is working with Lands’ End and a Dodgeville assisted living facility after employees and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Lands’ End employees tested positive for the virus. Health officials are working with company leadership as they look to stop the spread of the virus.

“Lands’ End has diligently followed the guidance of the CDC since the outbreak of the pandemic and over the last few months have implemented workplace practices designed to minimize risk,” said Kelly Ritchie, the SVP of Employee Services at Lands’ End.

Two residents at CrestRidge Senior Living also tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials are working with the facility’s management company, Elderspan Management, to prevent others from becoming infected.

The Department of Health Services has developed a plan for facility-wide testing of all residents and staff in senior living facilities, Debbie Siegenthaler, a health officer for the Iowa County Health Department said. Facility-wide testing allows staff to identify asymptomatic infections early.

The health department does not release the names of those who test positive for coroanvirus.

A public health investigation is initiated when two or more cases are identified in a workplace, health care facility, group housing and other public settings, according to a release by the Iowa County Health Department.

A case investigation and contact tracing are conducted with all positive patients regardless of the setting, the release said.

