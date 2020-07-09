Iowa County Fairgrounds to host drive-in movie

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

iStock / YinYang

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Iowa County Fair Society announced that they will host an outdoor movie night on Saturday at the Iowa County Fairgrounds, according to a post on Facebook.

Organizers said they will show ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cost is 20 dollars per car.

Audio will be played on an FM radio station and the Iowa County Fair Society will offer concessions.

Organizers said that vehicles should enter the upper gate of the fairgrounds in Mineral Point.

They are asking people who attend to practice social distancing.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments