Iowa County Fair still scheduled for Labor Day weekend, organizers say

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Iowa County Fair officials announced Thursday that they still plan to hold this year’s fair over Labor Day weekend.

The Iowa County Fair Board and Society met on Wednesday to discuss the future of this year’s fair, and they decided to go forward with their plan.

“While we strive to provide an event that is educational, entertaining and fun for all families, we must keep in mind the safety of our exhibitors, volunteers, guests and all individuals that make the fair happen,” the Iowa County Fair Board said in a statement.

However, this year’s fair will eliminate the carnival and Grandstand events including the tractor pull and demolition derby.

Fair organizers said they are still working to develop a plan to enable proper social distancing for fair goers.

More detailed plans are expected in the coming weeks.

