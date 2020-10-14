Iowa County confirm first COVID-19 death

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — An Iowa County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to a release from the county’s health department.

This is the first death reported in the county due to coronavirus.

The person who died was over 65 years old, the release said.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones during this time of sadness and great loss,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, the Iowa County Health Department director.

Iowa County has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

As of Tuesday, Iowa County was dealing with 11 COVID-19 outbreaks.

