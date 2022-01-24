Iowa County cancels Tuesday drive-thru testing clinic due to cold

by Kyle Jones

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Iowa County canceled Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID testing clinic at the Health and Human Services Building amid forecasted extreme cold.

Officials announced the cancellation Monday.

Those looking for a test Tuesday can visit the following locations:

Upland Hills Health: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Appointment only for symptomatic individuals)

Grant Regional Health Center: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Appointment only)

Walgreens-Dodgeville (Registration required)

Walgreens Platteville (Registration required)

Hartig Drug

Corner Drug Hometown Pharmacy: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

