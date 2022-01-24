Iowa County cancels Tuesday drive-thru testing clinic due to cold
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Iowa County canceled Tuesday’s drive-thru COVID testing clinic at the Health and Human Services Building amid forecasted extreme cold.
Officials announced the cancellation Monday.
Those looking for a test Tuesday can visit the following locations:
- Upland Hills Health: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Appointment only for symptomatic individuals)
- Grant Regional Health Center: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Appointment only)
- Walgreens-Dodgeville (Registration required)
- Walgreens Platteville (Registration required)
- Hartig Drug
- Corner Drug Hometown Pharmacy: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
