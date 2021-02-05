Iowa Co. to use Lands’ End rec center as mass vaccination site

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

John Locher FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County Health Department says it has an agreement with Lands’ End to use the company’s rec center as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Transforming the Comer Center at Lands’ End’s Dodgeville headquarters into a vaccination site will allow the county to vaccinate 160 people over a four-hour period, and will eventually be able to vaccinate up to 1600 people over eight hours — making it the largest vaccination center in Iowa County.

“This space allows for a much larger number of people who can be immunized, helping us get to our goal of achieving robust vaccine uptake. The use of this space will have a direct and favorable impact to the health of Iowa County residents,” Iowa County Health Department director and health officer Debbie Siegenthaler said in a statement.

The county health department says it will start vaccinating people by appointment at the site on Monday, February 8th.

The county says it could still use volunteers to help at vaccination sites. People who are interested can visit the county’s website and click on the “Volunteers: Vaccine Clinic” banner.

