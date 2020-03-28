Iowa Co. to stop sharing daily COVID-19 confirmed case updates due to presence of community spread

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Health officials in Iowa County announced Friday that they will no longer be sharing daily updates on the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the fact that community spread has been identified.

Iowa County Health Department Director Debbie Siegenthaler said the change was intentionally made due to the presence of community spread.

“There are likely more cases in the county than we are able to confirm with a lab test,” Siegenthaler said in a news release. “There is simply not enough testing capacity to test everyone.”

According to the release, health officials are urging residents to shift away from focusing on positive cases. Siegenthaler said residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community.

“Since we are experiencing community spread, we expect every county resident do their part in complying with the #SaferatHome Order,” the release said. “If you do leave home, assume that you will come into contact with COVID-19.”

Iowa County residents are urged to stay home as much as possible in an effort to prevent the further spread of the disease.

