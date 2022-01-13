Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office changes non-emergency phone number

by Jaymes Langrehr

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know its non-emergency phone number has changed as part of their move to a new building.

The new number for the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is 608-930-9500 for all non-emergency calls and general calls for the office except for the county jail. That number remains 608-935-3314.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says it is important to update the phone number if you have it connected to home security systems, panic alarms, fire alarms, or medical emergency alarms.

The phone number changed as a result of the sheriff’s office moving its 911 center. The move to the sheriff’s office’s new building on 109 E. Leffler Street in Dodgeville.

Anyone needing to file an open records request, paper service, or any other administrative needs can do so at the new building.

