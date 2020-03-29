Iowa Co. health officials reverse decision, will continue sharing daily COVID-19 updates

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Iowa County health officials released a statement Sunday morning saying they will continue to release daily updates regarding the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

The announcement comes two days after Iowa County officials said they would stop sharing daily updates due to the presence of community spread.

“We heard your concerns about reporting the number of positive test results and want to assure residents that we will provide that number daily,” Iowa County Health Department Director Debbie Siegenthaler said in the latest statement.

According to the release, Iowa County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that number is reportedly not reflective of the community spread that is happening in the community.

The release said that it is “critical that residents understand that if you leave your home you should assume you will come in contact with COVID-19.”

Updated statewide numbers with county-wide totals can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments