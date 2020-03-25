Iowa Co. health officials confirm 3 cases of COVID-19

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed three total cases of the coronavirus in Iowa County, according to a news release.

The Iowa County Health Department announced Tuesday night that all three cases are young people ages 24-26. All three of them are at home self-isolating. Officials said none of the patients are hospitalized.

According to the release, one of the patients had contact with a known positive case of COVID-19.

Officials said that while there were three confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, people should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community.

As of Tuesday evening, Iowa County officials had submitted roughly 67 samples for testing. Roughly 80% of those samples had been completed by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The news came just hours after Gov. Tony Evers shared new details about his Safer at Home order, which went into effect Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

