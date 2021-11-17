Iowa Co. authorities ask hunters to help look for missing man

by Jaymes Langrehr

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Iowa County authorities are asking anyone hunting in eastern Iowa County or western Dane County this weekend to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing since the end of October.

62-year-old John Wallenkamp was last seen on October 27 in the Arena Township. His vehicle was left at his home.

Wallenkamp is described as being 5’10” and about 200 pounds, but authorities do not have a description of the clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to be aware of their surroundings and report anything out of the ordinary to their office by calling 608-935-3314.

