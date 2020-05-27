Investigators: Materials found at Fitchburg apartment potentially explosive, no active threat to community

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Investigators who discovered “potentially hazardous materials” at an apartment building in the 2300 block of Chalet Gardens Road said some of the materials they found have explosive properties.

Officials said they did not find any indication that anyone intended to use the materials to cause damage or harm, based on evidence they found at the scene. Lt. Edward Hartwick with the Fitchburg Police Department said there is no evidence that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a family member requested a welfare check of a resident there, according to a news release. Police found the resident and took them into protective custody.

The resident was then taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

