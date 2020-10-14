Investigation underway after person found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
BARABOO, Wis. — A death investigation is underway in Sauk County after a person was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park.
A call about an injured person was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said the death is being investigated as a possible homicide.
No other additional information about the victim was available as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
News 3 Now will update this article when more information is available.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.