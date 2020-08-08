Investigation reveals reported attempted abduction was not actually attempted abduction, Middleton police say

WISC-TV

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said Saturday that a recent report of an attempted abduction was not actually an attempted abduction.

Police originally responded to the 5300 block of Century Avenue for a report of an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl from an apartment complex shortly before noon on July 30. The victim told police a man approached her and her sister while they were playing outside. The girl said the man was wearing a black T-shirt and baseball hat with a full ski-type mask.

During their subsequent investigation of the incident, police discovered that the male involved in the incident was actually a juvenile known to the victim. Police said the victim was not enticed from her apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no risk to the public, according to Middleton police.

