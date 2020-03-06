Investigation into DNC staffers completed, not released

MILWAUKEE — An investigation into the former leaders of the local host committee for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is complete, but wont be made public.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the host committee’s board of directors said in a statement that because the probe related to employment matters “out of respect for the confidentiality of all those involved, we will not provide further comment regarding the investigation.”

Host committee leaders Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso were fired last month, a day after they were suspended and the investigation launched, following allegations that they presided over a toxic work environment.

