Intoxicated driver drives down State Street, crashes into wall at Bascom Hill, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police responded to a car crash at State Street and North Park Street Tuesday at 10:17 p.m. where a driver drove from the 500 block to the 700 block of State Street, crashing into the wall at Bascom Hill.

Police said in an incident report Juan B. Cardenas was operating the vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Cardenas was believed to be driving approximately 50 to 60 mph in the pedestrian only area. No pedestrians were hit by the car.

Cardenas was arrested on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety. He also was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal.



