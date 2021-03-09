Interstate shut down in both directions in Columbia County due to crash

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

ARLINGTON, Wis. — All lanes in both directions of the interstate are closed near Arlington in Columbia County due to a crash, according to staff with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on I-39 near mile marker 117.

Multiple injuries were reported, according to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff with the Wisconsin State Patrol said medical helicopters were called to the crash scene, but could not provide any other details.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, according to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

