Interstate crash causes miles-long backup at Sauk/Columbia County line

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

PORTAGE, Wis. — Traffic is backed up for several miles on the westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 at the Columbia County/Sauk County line due to a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a crash that happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday still has the right westbound lane blocked and is causing significant delays. As of 10:40 a.m., the backups were more than 4 miles long.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DOT cameras in the area captured what appeared to be a semi-trailer down the embankment of the westbound interstate and debris scattered across the right lane of traffic.

There was no immediate information available on any injuries from the initial crash.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

