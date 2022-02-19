NB Interstate 39/90 closed near Milton due to jack-knifed semi; SB lanes reopen

by Logan Reigstad

MILTON, Wis. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 remain closed near County Highway M west of Milton Friday night due to two separate jack-knifed semi-trucks, officials said.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two semi-trucks jack-knifed on opposite sides of the road due to the weather. No injuries were reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the northbound and southbound lanes were closed as of around 8:30 p.m.; by 10:30 p.m., the southbound lanes had reopened.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Further details were not immediately available.

To stay on top of the latest weather conditions at any time, download the First Warn Weather app.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.