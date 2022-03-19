International Festival returns to Overture Center with free performances

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The International Festival returned to the Overture Center Saturday.

The festival featured free performances from local artists and food from around the world. The festival went virtual last year but returned in person for 2022.

“It’s such a blended audience,” organizer Carra Beach said. “No matter where you are, whether you’re getting food from the market or sitting in the seats, everyone comes together for this.”

The event has been held annually for over 40 years. Some of the performances are available to rewatch on the Overture Center’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

