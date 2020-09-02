Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson talks college campuses amid pandemic

Wednesday is the first day of classes for University of Wisconsin campuses. UW-Madison has tested about 15% of its students and staff on campus for COVID-19.

There have been 124 positive results, about the same number off campus.

Interim UW System President and former Gov. Tommy Thompson talks with Chris Stanford tonight on News 3 Now at 6 about reopening campuses during a pandemic, a plan for shutting down schools if cases spike and coronavirus testing. Here’s a preview:

