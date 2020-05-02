Interfaith group holds virtual food drive for those impacted by COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — A local interfaith group is hosting a virtual fundraiser to help feed families struggling due to COVID-19.

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice typically hosts an annual interfaith Ramadan potluck. Last year’s event saw over 300 attendees.

Organizers say while they’re sad to see their event join the list of coronavirus cancellations, they knew they wanted to continue the event’s spirit of giving.

“We just brainstormed — what are some of the organizations that we all work with or our congregations work with that we know about and that we know are really struggling to meet the need? And so we picked out I think about eight different organizations,” Rabbi Bonnie Margulis said.

Rabbi Bonni says they focused on area food banks that don’t always get the same degree of recognition as Second Harvest. She also says the group has already raised $1,000 so far. Those looking to donate can visit the group’s website.

Organizers hope to still host their Second Annual Interfaith Community Picnic on Aug. 9.

