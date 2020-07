‘INterDEPENDENCE’ shares the story of the ADA

Site staff by Site staff

The Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30 this week. Former WKOW news anchor Greg Jeschke talks about his new documentary “INterDEPENDENCE,” that tells the stories of Wisconsinites living with disabilities. The documentary is available on JDogProductions.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments