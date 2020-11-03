Integrity of the Election: Local political experts discuss 2020 Presidential Election

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Given the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Presidential Election has been anything but normal.

In Wisconsin, voters have already shattered absentee and early, in-person voting records. A pattern repeated in many other states across the country.

News 3 Now is checking in with a panel of local political experts Tuesday night to discuss the integrity of the election.

Our panelists will address the concerns Wisconsin residents have about mail-in voting and the legitimacy of the election results.

Our panelists include:

Ken Mayer – Professor of American Politics at UW-Madison

Frances Huntley-Cooper – Former Fitchburg Mayor, Black Women for Biden

Brian Schimming – Wisconsin Strategies

Sen. Kathy Bernier – R-23rd District, Former Chippewa County Clerk