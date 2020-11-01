Integrated Art Group showcases work by Black artists

You don’t expect, when stepping inside an insurance firm or medical clinic, to see protest art and portraits of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd on the walls. But Margaret LeMay, the president and owner of Integrated Art Group LLC, or IAG, hopes to change that.

IAG is a full-service fine art firm that provides local corporate offices, medical centers and the like with beautiful artwork. Following a company-wide trip to State Street in June to check out the community murals sprouting up in the wake of the death of George Floyd, LeMay and co-curator Tony Catteruccia knew they wanted to expand the firm’s involvement with artists who are people of color.

“I thought about how the protesters are going to come and go, the media and the news are going to fade away, [but] we have to keep the conversation going,” LeMay says. “One mural in particular [that read] ‘silence is violence’ really hit home for me, and I said, ‘We’ve got to do an exhibition.’”

IAG put out an open call for art and the result is the exhibit “From Here On Out: Celebrating Black Lives and Black Artists.” The exhibit — which can be seen by appointment at IAG, 2345 Atwood Avenue — brings greater attention to the demands for social justice as well as widens and diversifies IAG’s stable of talent.

The IAG gallery is showcasing the work of 12 Black, minority and ally artists through March 1, and all of the pieces are inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The exhibited art includes a mixed media piece by Christopher Wilde of the late Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba made out of African maps and photographs of protestors’ hands. Also included is a mural titled “The Restoration of Compassionate Law” by Tia Richardson, who says on the IAG website (where the art can also be seen), “Equity to me is each part having equal access to participate and contribute, so that the whole can better reflect and serve its parts.”

A mini reception with music and conversations with the artists was held last weekend. On social media, IAG said it would be adding video of some of the artists as well as more art.

“We’ve [also] interviewed a lot of the artists and videotaped them in their studios talking about their process, so we’ll continue to add that content to our virtual exhibition as well,” LeMay says. IAG has extended its call for artists for the “From Here On Out” exhibit for the duration of the show. Interested artists can find the application process here.

“We work primarily with architects and designers and larger corporations, and the gallery space gives me an opportunity to connect with the community and offer a little different aesthetic from what I may normally provide to my clients,” LeMay says.

Hop online to view the artwork or make an appointment to visit the IAG gallery space, which is subject to COVID-19 occupancy limits.

A portion of the proceeds from online sales will be donated to a slew of social justice organizations, including Arts for ALL and Milwaukee Artists for Racial Justice.

Sam Jones is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.