Inside The ‘Valor’: Madison’s newest apartment complex designed specifically for veterans

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– The city’s newest apartment complex isn’t its biggest, but it might be one of its most important.

The Valor on East Washington Avenue is the first-of-its-kind: a six-story, 59-unit building designed specifically for veterans and their families. Residents began moving into the complex this month.

The first floor will double as DryHootch’s new headquarters. DryHootch is a safe, drug and alcohol-free community for veterans to socialize and adjust to life after the military.

News 3 Now was the first news station allowed inside for a tour of the new complex.

“It’s like you’re moving on up, like the Jeffersons, to the east side and a deluxe apartment in the sky,” Kenny King, a veteran who just moved in, said.

Watch the video above to take a look inside and hear from a few of The Valor’s new residents.

READ MORE: A first look inside the country’s largest housing and service complex for veterans, now under construction in Madison

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.