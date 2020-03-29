Inner Fire Yoga studio closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Inner Fire Yoga studio announced Saturday that it will be permanently closing its downtown location in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email, the studio has faced hardships due to the indefinite closure of the UW-Madison campus. The studio was housed in the Lucky Apartments building on University Avenue for seven years.

Inner Fire is working to keep its other two Madison locations open.

All memberships for the downtown location will be canceled after the remaining time on current monthly memberships expires. Members who have remaining time on their memberships can use it to book Inner Fire live-stream classes.

Members can also use the remainder of their downtown membership for in-person classes at the other two studios on Madison’s east and west sides.

For more information regarding classes and membership, contact Inner Fire studio.

