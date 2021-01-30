Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126

Associated Press by Associated Press

Giannis Antetokoumpo

NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game’s final 17 minutes.

Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans while Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.