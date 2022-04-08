Inflating grocery store prices taking toll on Madison community, local businesses

USDA expects prices to continue to climb

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — Bad news for anyone who buys groceries: the U.S. Department of Agriculture says you can expect food prices to continue skyrocketing.

Overall, prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the U-SDA says they’ll go up 4.5% to 5% more.

That sticker shock is being felt here in Wisconsin, according to Brandon Scholz, the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

“We have seen price increases and we have had them for quite some time. Hopefully, they won’t continue,” he said.

However, there is no guarantee they won’t.

Scholz believes there are three key factors inflating grocery prices: a shortage of workforce industry-wide, a lack of supply for increased consumer demand and skyrocketing fuel prices that have led to surcharges for product movement.

“As long as we have a supply chain that is crippled in a sense because of the workforce challenges, we will see this continue for quite some time,” Scholz said.

The spike in prices doesn’t stop at the grocery store. Ed Shinnick, co-owner of Paisan’s Italian Restaurant in Madison, says the price to buy their product jumped significantly as well.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen prices jump about 20%, not only with food prices but vendors are tacking on fuel charges,” he said.

Shinnick said they have had to make adjustments to keep up, including removing steak from their menu because it was simply too expensive.

They also had to raise the price of some of their dishes.

“Every time you raise your prices, you lose customers. It’s just a fact of life. I’ve been doing this for 55 years. Every time you raise those prices people go, ‘Oh my God,'” he said.

Scholz said that theory applies to grocery store owners as well.

“Grocers can only do so much. They will go as long as they can before they raise prices but then at some point, they can’t lose money otherwise you won’t be able to go to the grocery store,” Scholz said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.