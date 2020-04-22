Infamous Mothers’ virtual conference encourages women to own their power

Madison-based organization offers personal and professional support through online conference April 23-26.

Henry Michaels by Henry Michaels

Graphic Design by Tanisha L Pyron; Photography by Christopher Charles; Muse/Model Tanisha L Pyro

From April 23-26, Infamous Mothers — a Madison-based organization offering personal and professional support for mothers from all walks of life — will host an online conference bringing together women from across the country.

The diversity, equity and inclusion event is called “Infamous Mothers Talk Back Presents…Welcome to the Spaceship: Technology, Business, and Love (a virtual conference).” It will combine keynote speakers, interactive workshops and reflection sessions that will engage attendees in meaningful conversation and introspective exploration.

The importance of the “Talk Back” is to put power in the hands of “women often spoken for, spoken at, and spoken to.” Participants become the experts “talking back” to power and challenging behavior patterns and belief systems that “make it difficult for [them] to live [their] best lives.”

This year’s theme, “Welcome to the Spaceship: Technology, Business and Love,” will explore how women can grow in and among those three domains in the face of complex and overwhelming opposition. It will also promote the expansion of leadership across business and technology by creating room for robust networking and development.

The conference is aimed at “infamous mothers” as well as other “unconventional” women who face difficult odds. Mothers who challenge the status quo are encouraged to join where they will be provided an inclusive space to engage in professional and personal development opportunities. Participants should be interested in growing from and listening to a variety of voices.

Attendees have the option to purchase a full-conference pass or individual day tickets. Sessions from each day will be accessible for 30 days after the conference ends.

Due to the financial impacts of COVID-19, Infamous Mothers will be offering a limited number of scholarship opportunities. The application form is available here.

