Individuals encouraged to support restaurant industry through #TheGreatAmericanTakeout

Beef Butter BBQ (Photo by Amy Stocklein)

People are being encouraged to support the restaurant industry and its employees during #TheGreatAmericanTakeout Tuesday.

#TheGreatAmericanTakeout is a social media campaign encouraging takeout for a cause. For every post tagged with the hashtag, Smithfield Foods is making a $5 donation, up to $100,000 to CORE.

The initiative is aiming to support “food and beverage service employees and their families who are directly impacted by a COVID-19 diagnosis.”

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association is encouraging the community to eat at least one delivery or pick-up meal during this time period.

For a list of takeout options in the Madison area, click here.

