Individuals encouraged to support restaurant industry through #TheGreatAmericanTakeout
People are being encouraged to support the restaurant industry and its employees during #TheGreatAmericanTakeout Tuesday.
#TheGreatAmericanTakeout is a social media campaign encouraging takeout for a cause. For every post tagged with the hashtag, Smithfield Foods is making a $5 donation, up to $100,000 to CORE.
The initiative is aiming to support “food and beverage service employees and their families who are directly impacted by a COVID-19 diagnosis.”
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association is encouraging the community to eat at least one delivery or pick-up meal during this time period.
For a list of takeout options in the Madison area, click here.
